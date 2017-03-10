New UNESCO battle on Jerusalem next week

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's executive committee is scheduled to convene during the intermediate days of the Sukkot festival and Simchat Torah and will discuss, among other things, a decision that ignores the Jewish people's connection to Jerusalem.

In the meantime, there is no draft new proposal on the subject, and if that continues the committee will be asked to vote again on the proposal last year. Israel's diplomatic system is already conducting a campaign so that if the issue is raised for a vote, the balance of power will change. The fear is that at the last moment, instead of last year's proposal, which was more moderate than previous proposals, the Palestinian Authority will again try to include the severing of ties from the Wall, the Temple Mount, or any other sacred site to Judaism. The Israeli delegation has asked the chairman of the executive committee to ensure that the vote will not be held at the time when the delegation is not present out of respect for the sanctity of the holidays and the Jewish Sabbath.