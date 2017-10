09:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Singer Kobi Peretz's request for pardon rejected President Reuven Rivlin decided Tuesday not to grant a pardon to singer Kobi Peretz, as Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked had recommended. Peretz was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of serious tax offenses - and later his sentence was reduced to one and a half years in prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs