09:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Hamdallah: Force Israel to 'end the occupation' Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah told a joint meeting in Gaza of the Fatah and Hamas governments of the importance of reconciliation among the PA factions, saying, "I call to unite the lines around one leadership and the reconciliation process."



Hamdallah continued, "I call on the international community to force Israel to end the occupation."