Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17

Abbas: Gaza groups must disarm

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has told Egyptian media that he will not accept a scenario of reconciliation between his Fatah faction and Gaza's Hamas rulers in which Hamas's military wing is capable of holding weapons in Gaza. Speaking a few hours before the joint meeting between the PA government and the Hamas administration in Gaza on Tuesday, Abbas said, "All the control should be in the hands of the Palestinian Authority. I am not prepared to accept a reality like the one Hezbollah dictated in Lebanon - the organizations in Gaza will have to disarm - we want to be one state, with one government, one law and one military body." He added that failure to meet these conditions would not allow the establishment of a PA state.