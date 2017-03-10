FIFA fines German and Iranian soccer federations

The court of world soccer governing body FIFA has imposed a fine of 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) on the German Football Association after German fans used Nazi calls and salutes during the World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic a few weeks ago. German fans were also cited for "inappropriate behavior" which included breaking into the field, lighting torches in the stands and shouting racist slogans at a German player. The German association announced that it would open an investigation and prevent those fans from attending national team games in the future.

The FIFA court also imposed a fine of 45,000 Swiss francs ($46,000) after the Iranian association was convicted of a "religious ceremony" before the World Cup qualifier against Syria last month.