09:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Unconscious Bnei Brak baby dies A baby who lost his consciousness Tuesday morning in Bnei Brak, despite prolonged resuscitation efforts which continued at Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital, where were forced to pronounce his death.