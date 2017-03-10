Southern Command's 'secret core' 'stolen'

Arutz Sheva has learned that officers from the Israel Defense Forces Operations Division, who were sent to conduct an inspection in one of the Southern Command bases, succeeded in putting their hands on a classified military order and removing it from the base, although it is supposed to be well secured.

Under the limitations of censorship, it can be said that the order dealt with possible IDF activity in Gaza. If hostile elements had managed to steal the secret command, it might have reached the enemy's hands and enabled it to prepare for the day when the IDF would decide to implement the order, constituting a real danger to the lives of the combatants, among other serious harm to state security.