Justice attended Gush Etzion event as private citizen

Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg, who lives in the Judean Jewish community of Alon Shvut, attended the state ceremony held last week in nearby Kfar Etzion marking the 50th anniversary of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria as a private citizen, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Solberg informed Chief Justice Miriam Naor of his intention and Naor decided not to intervene in his decision. She had decided to boycott the ceremony and not to send a justice to participate in the ceremony, even though it is necessary according to the rules of protocol for state ceremonies. According to Naor, the Jubilee celebrations were a "controversial" event, and participation in the ceremony was contrary to the judges' ethics. She was criticized by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for making a political statement via the boycott.