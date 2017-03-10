The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday morning that, as of this moment, there is one family of four who has not yet been located after the massacre in Las Vegas.
As of now, the family members do not appear on the lists of victims.
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17
One Israeli family remains unaccounted for in Las Vegas
