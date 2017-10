06:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Report: Tom Petty still alive but in critical condition Reports of singer Tom Petty’s death were premature, TMZ reported Monday. According to the website, Petty indeed suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital but is still alive. At the same time, the report said, Petty’s family has a "do not resuscitate" order on him. ► ◄ Last Briefs