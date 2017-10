05:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Tishrei 13, 5778 , 03/10/17 Amazon expanding Israel activities Internet giant Amazon is expanding its activity in Israel, Globes reported on Monday. The U.S.-based company announced a new Alexa Shopping research and development group in Israel to be housed in two new office spaces in Haifa and Tel Aviv, initially creating nearly 100 job positions. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs