White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee said on Monday that now was not the time for a discussion about gun control policy. She was speaking at her daily press briefing following the massacre in Las Vegas.

“I think that's something we can talk about in the coming days and see what that looks like moving forward,” she said, adding, “When that time comes for those conversations to take place, then I think we need to look at things that may actually have a real impact.”