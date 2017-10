23:12 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tom Petty dead at 66 Legendary rocker Tom Petty died on Monday at the age of 66. Petty was hospitalized earlier at a hospital in Santa Monica after suffering cardiac arrest. ► ◄ Last Briefs