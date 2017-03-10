Swastika, PLO flag and slogans on board at J'm school

Police and the Jerusalem municipality are investigating the spray-painting of swastikas, the Palestine Liberation Organization flag and the words "I love you Palestine" on the board of a first-grade classroom at a public religious school in the city's Giv'at Mordechai neighborhood and wrote something similar on the teacher's table cloth, according to Channel 20 Television.

Three members of a cleaning company hired by the city were suspended and won't be returning to the school. Parents have rejected the principal's explanation that the vandalism was carried out by a child of one of the cleaners.