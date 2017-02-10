Claim: Public broadcasting discriminates against right

Director-General Shilo Adler of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria has sent a letter to counterpart Elad Koblenz of the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, in which he protests against a spot for the left-wing Women for Peace organization, which is being aired on Reshet Bet radio.

In the letter, Adler demands that the spot be stopped, saying it is on a controversial issue, the reason given by public radio last week for banning a spot on the government ceremony in Gush Etzion marking the jubilee of the settlement enterprise.