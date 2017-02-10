Two people have been stabbed on Shlonski and Keren Hayesod Streets in Netanya.
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17
2 moderately wounded in Netanya stabbings
Two people have been stabbed on Shlonski and Keren Hayesod Streets in Netanya.
The Magen David Adom emergency service treated them at the scenes and took them in moderate condition to Laniado and Hillel Yaffe Hospitals.
