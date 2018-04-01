Liberman: Next conflict expensive for the other side

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Monday evening, "The next confrontation, if it breaks out, will take on a completely different character, with our enemies trying to strike at population centers and civilian infrastructure first. So we will not have the luxury to wage a long war - step forward and step back. Any confrontation will have to be conducted from the very first moment in the highest profile, with the activation of all the IDF's strengths."

Speaking at a ceremony for outstanding officers, Liberrman continued, "And if there is the crossing of red lines, the other side must know in advance that it is going to pay very heavy prices. And the sovereign, regardless of whether he controls the territory or not - once a hostile action takes place from the territory, the sovereign will also bear all the responsibility."

