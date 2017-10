20:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Swiss lawmaker resigns after comparing pigs to Auschwitz victims Read more Swiss Green Party lawmaker Jonas Fricker resigns and apologizes after saying Auschwitz victims were more likely to survive than pigs. ► ◄ Last Briefs