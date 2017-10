20:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 'Ehud Barak is dancing on my brother's blood' Read more Madhi Yusuf blasts Ehud Barak 17 years after the then-prime minister let his brother, Border Guard Madhat Yusuf, bleed to death at Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of Shechem. ► ◄ Last Briefs