19:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 US Jews continue to support Israeli charities The public tensions between the Israeli government and American Jewish organizations over prayer arrangements at the Western Wall and the issue of conversions have not affected donations from American Jewry during the high-holiday season, according to Jgive.com, a popular Israeli online donations platform, which showcases more than 500 Israeli charities and non-profits.



Traffic on the Jgive.com website, as well as reports by charities, indicate no change compared to the past. "American Jewry are showing that their support for Israel rises above political differences. We are not surprised by this," said Ori Ben Shlomo, founder and CEO of Jgive.com. "People committed to a cause or a charity do so out of concern and generosity. The holidays are not a time for politics and American Jews care deeply about Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs