A 15-year-old boy who was admitted to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera in critical condition has died of tick fever.
The condition of his father, who was also affected by the disease, improved, and he was released from the hospital on Sunday.
|
18:50
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17
Teen succumbs to tick fever
A 15-year-old boy who was admitted to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera in critical condition has died of tick fever.
The condition of his father, who was also affected by the disease, improved, and he was released from the hospital on Sunday.
Last Briefs