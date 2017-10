Chairman Nachman Shai of the Knesset lobby for US-Israel Relations has responded to the massacre in Las Vegas by saying, "There is no limit to human evil. Our world is full of violence, and it is repeatedly conquering new territory, and is taking down innocent and helpless victims."

Expressing his condolences the Zionist Union lawmaker concluded, "I believe in the victory of good over evil in the victory of good over the enmity and hope that this terror will be uprooted from among us."