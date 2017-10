18:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Rivlin calls Las Vegas attack shocking and senseless President Reuven Rivlin has sent a letter to United States President Donald Trump in which he expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the entire nation following the massacre in Las Vegas, where at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded. Rivlin called the attack "senseless" and "shocking". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs