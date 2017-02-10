Hearing for 8 suspects in Peles newspaper case

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office informed eight suspects in a case surrounding the haredi-religious newspaper Hapeles that prosecuted is being considered against them, subject to a hearing, for multiple offenses of conspiring to commit a crime, harassment and extortion by threats.

Hearing letters have been sent to owner and editor-in-chief Natan Grossman, director-general Shmuel Eliashiv, and to Avraham Trieger, Haim Yavrov, Netanel Shtapfer, Shabtai Fein, Israel Tropper and Moshe Barliman.