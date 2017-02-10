The Foreign Ministry says the number of Israelis believed to be in Las Vegas and who have not been heard from since Sunday evening's shooting attack has risen to 12.
There are no known Israeli casualties among the 50 dead and 406 wounded.
|
16:07
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17
Las Vegas: 12 Israelis unaccounted for
