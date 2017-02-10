Neve Tzuf/Halamish attack probe: Heads roll

An investigation into the recent murder of three members of the Solomon family in Neve Tzuf/Halamish has resulted in the Binyamin region community's deputy security coordinator and gate guard losing their jobs. The investigation found a number of shortcomings in their handling of the attack as well as in the military's response, including failure to follow procedures. The security coordinator was reprimanded, as were two army officers, and another was sentenced to 21 days confinement.

Following the lessons learned from the investigation, security procedures were tightened and intensified. It was decided to carry out a training course for all the security coordinators and their deputies in the sector and to promote the installation of additional security elements in Neve Tzuf. .