The Ofer military court has sentenced Ezzadine Awad, son of the convicted murderer of Baruch Mizrahi to 20 years in prison on a conviction for helping his father escape on a motorcycle from the scene of the killing.

Like his father, the son was also required to pay NIS 250,000 to widow Hadas Mizrahi and NIS 25,000 to each member of the Mizrahi family.

