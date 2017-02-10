15:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 7 Israelis not heard from in Las Vegas The Foreign Ministry said on Monday that seven Israelis believed to be in Las Vegas have not been in contact since Sunday night's shooting attack. There are no known Israeli casualties in the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs