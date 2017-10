13:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Name of Las Vegas shooter published Stephen Paddock has been identified as the shooter at the Las Vegas country music festival that left more than 20 dead and at least 100 wounded, NBC News reported. The 64-year-old shooter lived on the 32nd floor of the hotel from which he fired. Many weapons were found in his room. ► ◄ Last Briefs