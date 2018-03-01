13:19
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17

Report: 'Samir al-Hajib,' shooter from Las Vegas

According to an unofficial report from Reshet Bet, the Las Vegas shooter's name is Samir al-Hajib.

He is an American who converted to Islam at the age of 30 and lives in Las Vegas.

Other archived news briefs:Oct 02 2017, 01:19 PM, 10/2/2017