10:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Did the Lubavitcher Rebbe really say that? Read more Bus ad claims Chabad Rebbe told woman to ask her husband before traveling to New York; feminists insist ad is sexist. ► ◄ Last Briefs