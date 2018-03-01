PA leader Rami Hamdallah will arrive in Gaza today with a delegation from the PA, that is expected to assume civilian rule in the Gaza Strip.
Hamdallah is expected to meet with Hamas leaders. This will be his first visit to Gaza since 2015.
|
07:41
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17
PA leader to arrive in Gaza today
PA leader Rami Hamdallah will arrive in Gaza today with a delegation from the PA, that is expected to assume civilian rule in the Gaza Strip.
Hamdallah is expected to meet with Hamas leaders. This will be his first visit to Gaza since 2015.
Other archived news briefs:Oct 02 2017, 07:41 AM, 10/2/2017