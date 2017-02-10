07:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 IDF arrests 23 in Judea and Samaria During the night, IDF forces arrested 23 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terror activity and violent disturbances. The wanted men were transferred to the security forces for investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs