Egyptian delegates arrived in Gaza on Sunday on the eve of a fresh attempt at reconciliation between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah, AFP reported.

Rami Hamdallah, the head of the PA Ramallah-based government, is to make his first visit to Gaza since 2015 on Monday, aiming to crown a rapprochement between the rivals after a decade of animosity and outbreaks of violence.