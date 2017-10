Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Sunday evening published a video in which he attacked the government for failing to send a representative on its behalf to the memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

"They have time and money for the cheap political ceremony in Gush Etzion, but no time for the families who sacrificed the most precious of all and for the memory of the fighters? Netanyahu and his government are the ones who break up the statehood," Barak said.