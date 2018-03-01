02:27
  Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17

Catalonia: 90% voted for independence from Spain

Preliminary results from Sunday’s Catalonia's independence referendum have found that 90% of voters backed leaving Spain, Catalan officials said.

Catalonia's government said that 2.2 million voters took part in the vote.

