02:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17 Catalonia: 90% voted for independence from Spain Preliminary results from Sunday’s Catalonia's independence referendum have found that 90% of voters backed leaving Spain, Catalan officials said. Catalonia's government said that 2.2 million voters took part in the vote. Full Story ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Oct 02 2017, 02:27 AM, 10/2/2017