Preliminary results from Sunday’s Catalonia's independence referendum have found that 90% of voters backed leaving Spain, Catalan officials said.
Catalonia's government said that 2.2 million voters took part in the vote.
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17
Catalonia: 90% voted for independence from Spain
