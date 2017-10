Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Sunday night the region has won the right to statehood following the referendum which was marred by violence.

"My government, in the next few days will send the results of today's vote to the Catalan parliament, where the sovereignty of our people lies, so that it can act in accordance with the law of the referendum," he said, adding the European Union could no longer "continue to look the other way."

