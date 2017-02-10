00:44
  Tishrei 12, 5778 , 02/10/17

Soccer: Hapoel Haifa defeats Kiryat Shmona

The Hapoel Haifa soccer team on Sunday night defeated Ironi Kiryat Shmona by a score of 1-0. The game took place in Kiryat Shmona.

The win temporarily places Haifa in the top spot in the league, with 14 points out of a possible 18.

