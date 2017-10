23:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 844 people injured in clashes in Catalonia The Catalan government announced on Sunday evening that 844 people were injured in clashes with the Spanish police over the referendum on the independence of Catalonia. ► ◄ Last Briefs