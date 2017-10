22:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Si Newhouse Jr. passes away at 89 Jewish-American philanthropist Samuel Irving "Si" Newhouse Junior passed away on Sunday, five weeks before his 90th birthday. Heir to a publishing empire founded by his Russian-Jewish immigrant father, Newhouse and his brother Donald also had their hands in electronic media. He was worth more than $9 billion and gave to charity, including $15 million to Syracuse University. ► ◄ Last Briefs