MK: How long will we pay the terrorists' supporters?

Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara has called to remove Arab Member of Knesset Abd Al Hakeem Haj Yahya (Joint List) from the Knesset for participating in the celebration of the release of Israeli terrorist Mohammed Kalaf after 12 years in prison for assisting Hamas in arms preparation. Kara told Arutz Sheva, "We have to invent laws to deal with terrorism, in order to demonstrate that the law of the West, including Israel, has no answer to that, and the laws must be adapted to reality in the Middle East."

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Nava Boker also called for the Yahya's removal, asking "How long will we pay the supporters of terrorists?" Referring to Yahya and other hostile Arab MKs, Boker added, "Unfortunately the justice system and their agents, the legal advisors are blocking any attempt to bring these supporters of terrorism to justice, or at least to remove them from the Israeli Knesset."

