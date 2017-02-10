JNF will distribute free thatch over next 2 days

The Keren Kayemeth LeYisrael (Jewish National Fund) will continue this year to distribute thatch (sechach in Hebrew) free-of-charge to residents, as part of an attempt to prevent the phenomenon of destruction and illegal tree cutting in forests throughout the country by various elements on the eve of the Succot (Tabernacles) holiday, which starts Wednesday evening.

The distribution of the sechach is made possible by ongoing pruning and thinning activities carried out by JNF foresters to get rid of sources of diseases, pests or potentially dangers. At the same time, the JNF is calling on the public not to destroy trees when they buy thatch or one of the four species for synagogue use.