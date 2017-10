Israel's top paralympic rower, Moran Samuel of the Daniel Rowing Centre, scooped the silver medal today (Sunday) at the Rowing World Championships, held in Sarasota, Florida. She crossed the 2,000 meters finish line in a new Israeli best time of 11:20.81 minutes.

Arch-rival and close friend Birgit Skarstein (23) of Norway won the gold, taking the world champion title from Samuel, who had been the champion since 2015.