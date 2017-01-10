Oren Perez becomes dean of Bar-Ilan law faculty

Professor Oren Perez becomes the new dean of the Faculty of Law at Bar-Ilan University this week, replacing Prof. Shahar Lifshitz who is completing a five-year term in the position.

Prof. Perez specializes in environmental regulation and policy, international trade and globalization. He is heading the new Regulation and Environmental Policy program, a joint Master's program of the Faculty of Law and the Department of Geography and Environment to be offered beginning next year.

During his tenure as dean, Prof. Lifshitz established the Center for Judaism and Democracy, which he will continue to direct.