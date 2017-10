19:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Homefront Command: Samaria at a high level of readiness Homefront Commander Tamir Yadai said on Sunday, "The Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council presents a very high level of preparedness." Speaking after he received an overview of the level of readiness of the Samaria Regional Council, both in the areas of combat and natural disasters, Yadai said. "Furthermore, it is clear that the council wants to continue improving preparedness and reaching a higher level of readiness than today, and I greatly admire this." ► ◄ Last Briefs