Nursing Services Union: Comptroller report is important

The Union of Nursing Service Providers responded to the State Comptroller's report, which presents omissions in the state's concern for the elderly, by saying, "The report does a great injustice to the excellent workers who see their work as a mission, and to the nursing societies and associations, which do everything they are charged with, are closely supervised by the National Insurance Institute and act according to its instructions. There is always room for examining processes and we are the first to welcome that."

The association's statement continued, "Nursing companies and associations provide 100 million hours of care every year by some 100,000 caregivers and dedicated caregivers, whose work we value and cherish." Referring to the numbers of foreign workers in the field, the statement concluded, "We call upon decision-makers to think about how to bring additional Israeli caregivers into this important field and to care for the parents and relatives of all of us."