MK Peretz: Cabinet threw citizens of Israel to old age

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz criticized the government on the state comptroller's report on the situation of elderly people in need of care, saying, "The report reveals the injustices of the prime minister and the extreme capitalist agenda he leads. The state does not fulfill its obligations to its veteran citizens, nor does it bother to update them on their rights, when it is subject to chronic budget drying and the provision of nursing services by private companies that do not bother to train its [sic] employees."

Peretz continued, "In the bad case, the burden of care and supervision of the veteran citizens rolls onto the children and grandchildren and in the worse case, the old citizens are left to the shame of loneliness." Taking a page from the High Holy Day prayer book, He concluded, "This is a harsh report that reveals how the prime minister and his ministers threw the citizens of Israel into old age and left them when their power was gone."