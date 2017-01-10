Gabbay: 'Job law' designed to control public coffers

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay referred to the discussion of the proposed reform on appointments in government ministries.

Gabbay said that "instead of fixing the appointment and firing procedures for senior officials, they invent unnecessary political jobs. Instead of fixing the cumbersome aspects of government service, they add another complication. New political appointments are a code name for jobs for friends. The "job law" is designed to take control of the public coffers and extort and waste public money. These jobs cost billions."