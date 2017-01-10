14:31
Haifa court authorizes Get given under false identity

The Haifa regional rabbinic court has authorized a divorce document submitted by a person who stole the identity of his brother during the entire marriage in order to escape debts, legal fines and even registering a disease he contracted in Africa.

The person even registered his brother's name on the divorce document, but mentioned that he is also known by a nickname and stated his own name.

The rabbinical judges discussed the unusual case and decided that since the husband had registered his nickname in the divorce document, it is valid.


 

