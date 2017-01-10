A 45-year-old worker fell from a height of four meters at a Haifa building site.
Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17
Construction worker falls 4 meters, moderate injuries
A 45-year-old worker fell from a height of four meters at a Haifa building site.
MDA teams transferred the worker in moderate condition to the Rambam hospital after providing him with medical attention at the scene.
